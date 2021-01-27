CONNIE SPAULDING, formerly of South Ruffner Road, Charleston, died unexpectedly at her home in Elkhart, Indiana on Monday, January 11th at the age of 57.
Connie is survived by her sons; David and Grant Kamp; siblings; Sam (Lois) Spaulding, Linda (Eddie) Spaulding and Joyce (Mike) Johnson; 3 grandchildren; Braxton, Paige and Richard Kamp; one great-child, several nieces and nephews and her best friend Robin Ellsworth. She is preceded in death by her parents; Jean and Leroy Spaulding.
Connie fiercely loved her family and was passionate about social issues. She loved the mountains of WV, elephants, music and the Green Bay Packers. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Per her wishes she will be cremated and her ashes scattered in the WV mountains at a later date. Elkhart Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.