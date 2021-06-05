CONNIE SUE ADKINS WELLING, 66, of Brooksville, Florida passed away on Friday, May 21st at Oak Hill Hospital in Brookville.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Ripley, along wither her parents and younger brother, early in her childhood. Connie attended Ripley schools and was a member of the Ripley High School Class of 1973. A majorette, she played the clarinet and oboe in the band.
In Connie's youth she was a founding member of the "1-12 Together and Beyond" group, there was always playtime in the neighborhood. She was a member in the International Order of Rainbow Girls, Girl Scouts of America and attended Ripley Tabernacle Church.
She graduated from Glenville State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Social Studies. Teaching for 25 years, she retired from Sissonville Elementary School. Connie chaperoned many trips to Washington, D.C. for fifth grade students forming long standing friendships with West Virginia's elected officials.
She was preceded in death by parents Frank and "Tommy" Adkins and husband, Dale Blaine Welling. Connie is survived by her brother Frank Adkins Jr.; children Monica Carson, Kristina Longfellow and Dale Welling II; 7 grandchildren and significant other, Jeff Burchfield.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Waybright Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8th from 6-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Jeffery Nichols presiding. No flowers are requested but donations in her memory to either the Susan B. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice are suggested.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com