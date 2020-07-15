CONNIE SUE (FISHER) BERRY, 38, of Sissonville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Connie devoted her life to the care of her daughter. She enjoyed working with small children and was a dedicated kindergarten teacher for 15 years. Connie loved cooking for others and family gatherings.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jocelyn Renae Berry; parents, Tom and Helen Fisher; siblings, Kristie Starr, Tonya Criser (Brent), and Jason Fisher (Sarah); nieces and nephews, Carly Criser, Adam Criser, Jayna Criser, Shelby Criser, Aiden and Peyton Painter, and Cody Fisher; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Leona Fisher; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bert and Eva Starr.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Emma Chapel Cemetery, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Randy Camp will be officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested all attendees to wear masks, no exceptions.
