Connie Sue Shears Foster
CONNIE SUE (SHEARS) FOSTER, 74, of Kimberly, died May 23, 2020. She was born in Columbia, Fayette County on July 31, 1945, to the late Vance and Virginia Branham Shears.

She was a retired school bus driver.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Foster; daughter, Tina Clements (Thomas) of San Antonio, TX; son, Darrin Foster (Lisa) of Chaplan, KY; grandchildren, Nicolette, Hunter, Cameron; great-granddaughter, Isabella; brothers, Norris Shears of California, Kenneth "Pete" Shears of Montgomery; sister, Carol Jones of Chesapeake.

Service will be at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. A social distancing visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.

