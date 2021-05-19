CONNIE ZEAN SANTONIO, 58, of Seth, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home after a long illness.
She was born November 3, 1962 at Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Chester and Mary Thomas Santonio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sibling, James "Bubby" Santonio and wife, Violet, Terry Santonio; sisters, Ethel Santonio and Regina Runion and a brother-in-law, Glenn Hayes.
Connie enjoyed singing and her job working with children and going to church.
She is survived by a daughter, Kala Moore; a son, Casey Moore and fianc e, Jenney Moores; sisters, Lana and James Taylor and Patricia Hayes; brothers, Ronald and Robin Santonio and Charles Santonio; sister-in-law, Debbie Santonio; grandchildren; Ethan Thaxton, Dylan Carr, Brooklynn Huffman; host of nieces and nephews, family and friends; special friend and companion, James "Bubby" Estep.
Funeral services will be held on Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021 at 12 noon in the Hopkins Fork Community Church Prenter, WV with Rev. Ronnie Santonio and Rev. Jr. Perdue officiating. Interment will follow in the Santonio Cemetery Prenter, WV. The visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., at the church.
Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net