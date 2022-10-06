Constance "Connie" McClung

CONSTANCE MARIE "CONNIE" McCLUNG, 59, of Charleston, WV passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2022.
She was born to the late John Douglas and Sylvia Jean Childers McClung in Summersville, WV. She was a graduate of Nicholas County high School and Marshall University. She worked at Good Shephard Day Care for 10 years and WVDHHR as Client Services Supervisor. She was a sports fanatic and avid collector of fiesta ware, as well as a loving sister and aunt.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Vicky J. Brittner.
Connie is survived by her sisters, Debbie McClung (Don Bischoff), Teresa Gladwell (Scott), Sheryl Andrews (Chuck) and Carrie Hickman; brothers, Pete McClung (Cassandra) and Douglas McClung (Sara); eight nieces; four nephews; and several special cousins.
A gathering to Honor the Life of Connie will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A graveside service will be held at Noon, Friday, October 7, 2022 at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, in Calvin WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.