Thank you for Reading.

Constance "Connie" McClung
SYSTEM

CONSTANCE MARIE "CONNIE" McCLUNG, 59, of Charleston, WV passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2022.

She was born to the late John Douglas and Sylvia Jean Childers McClung in Summersville, WV. She was a graduate of Nicholas County high School and Marshall University. She worked at Good Shephard Day Care for 10 years and WVDHHR as Client Services Supervisor. She was a sports fanatic and avid collector of fiesta ware, as well as a loving sister and aunt.

Tags

Recommended for you