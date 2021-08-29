Constance Robertson

CONSTANCE "CONNIE" ROBERTSON, 87, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on May 28, 1934, in Charleston, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Claude and Evelyn Saunders and was preceded in death byher sister Loretta Saunders Kelley.
Connie attended Roosevelt Junior High School and graduated from Charleston High Schoolin 1952. During her junior high years, she was a majorette, and upon graduationshe attended Morris Harvey College and then trained to be an airlinestewardess. Her career then took a different path, as she went to work for the C&P Telephone Company in 1955.
Throughout her career with the phone company, Connie worked her way up from a Key Board Operator to a Sales Representative to a Service Representative. She was known forher amazing ability to sell telephones and her outstanding work as a supervisor.
In 1961 Connie married George "Max" Robertson at the First Presbyterian Church in Charleston and they celebrated sixty years of marriage together. By 1963, Connie had decided to take a leave from her career for family, and in 1967 she was blessed with the birth of her son Ken. She was active at Weberwood Elementary, South Charleston Middle, and South Charleston High Schools with the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and many other volunteer positions, including teaching Spanish at Weberwood Elementary.
After Ken's graduation, she consulted with the phone company sporadically on jobs and later worked for Allan Lucas Nissan as a Customer Service Manager.
Throughout her life, Connie was involved in her community. She was active in the Thousand Oaks Night Watch program, serving as their president, an active member in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and secretary of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee from 2011 to 2015. Also, being a grandmother was her joy, and she was blessed with Joel, Elaine, Katie, and Cole.
Connie was a devout Christian, and over her lifetime faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, Christ Church United Methodist, and in herlater years, Bible Center Church.
A service to honor the life of Connie will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Rev. Matt Friend officiating. Thefamily will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. We respectfully ask for the safety of yourself and others, thatyou wear a mask while inside our facility and practice social distancing.
The service will be live streamed. To view go to www.snodgrassfuneral.com , select her obituary, click the red "livestream" button under her photo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Tender Heart HomeCare, Inc. at 4438 Chestnut Road, South Charleston, WV 25309, or the KanawhaCounty Republican Executive Committee at P.O. Box 767, Charleston, WV, 25323.
Memories of Connie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.