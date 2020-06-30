COOKIE AMBLER, 78, of Hurricane, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington.
Cookie was the publisher of The Hurricane Breeze from 1995 to 2020. Her career with the Breeze began as a linotype operator in 1955 when the state of the art in the printing industry was use of castings produced from molten lead. She continued her employment with the Breeze while attending Morris Harvey College from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
She loved horseback riding until she was hit by a disabling neurological disease in 1967. She lost the ability to walk and eventually the ability to use her hands. These handicaps did not deter her from winning the West Virginia Press Association award for best feature article in 1985. Her writings included everything from biting political satire to columns supposedly authored by cats. All of her writings since 1998 were produced through dictation to typists. She refused to be a victim of circumstance.
She is predeceased by her father, David L. Ambler, Jr. (1993); and mother Irene Forth Ambler (1995).
She is survived by Ron Allen, her husband of 49 years; and daughter, Betsy Allen; dogs, Gilmi and Trixie and too many cats to count.
A memorial service will be held after public gathering restrictions are lifted.