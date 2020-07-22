CORA ANN FIELDS, 87, of Catlettsburg, KY, formerly of Charleston, WV, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a long illness.
Mrs. Fields was born July 21, 1932, in Leon, WV, the daughter of the late Earkie D. Warner and Lou C. Matheny Warner. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant, WV, class of 1950. She was retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. and was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Ashland, KY. Surviving are her loving husband, James L. Fields; a son, Steven M. Fields of Rush, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda S. and Bill Hardin of Maryville, TN; a brother, Guy W. Warner of Ravenswood, WV; three beloved grandchildren - Stephani Fields Murray, Allison Hardin McGowan, Russ Hardin and 5 precious great-grandchildren. After a private memorial service, burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812