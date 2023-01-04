Thank you for Reading.

Cora Elizabeth Kistler
Crowder_Patrick_Dell

CORA ELIZABETH KISTLER passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born on March 5, 1927, in Charleston, West Virginia to William John Rowland and Amelia Smith. Cora is survived by her daughter Linda Hurley (husband Joe) of League City, Texas and Larry Kistler (wife Tracie) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Cora was predeceased by her husband, Harold, and her youngest daughter, Laura who passed in October of 2022.

Cora graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in May 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia and went to work for the telephone company. On January 22, 1949, she married the love of her life, Harold, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. They lived in Charleston until 1968, moved then to Charlotte, North Carolina and from there to Houston, Texas in 1972 where they made a good life raising their children and attending House of Prayer Lutheran Church and then Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay. They were married 65 years until Harold passed away from Parkinson's Disease in 2014.

Tags

Recommended for you