CORA ELIZABETH YOUNG, age 98, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in Morgantown. She was born November 5, 1921, in Gassaway.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ato and William Young of Gassaway; her brothers, Forrest of Gassaway and Harry of Punta Gorda, FL; and beloved great nieces, Melissa Fagin of Redmond, WA, and Farrah Ristoff of Pittsburgh, PA.
Cora moved to Charleston to attend business school. After graduation, she was hired by Cohen Drug and eventually became their bookkeeper and buyer. After Cohen Drug was acquired by Rite Aid, she continued in this position until retirement in 1987.
She was a lifetime member of the Gassaway Chapter 32 of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She served as president and was an emeritus member of the Pilot Club of Charleston. She was a 500-hour volunteer for the CAMC Women & Children's Hospital Gift Shop and served as buyer for several years. She was a member of the John Young Chapter of the DAR.
For many years, she drove to Morgantown to attend Mountaineer football games in both old and new stadiums. After moving to Morgantown, she joined the non-profit Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program and was the most senior member.
Cora is survived by nephews Mack Young of Morgantown and David Young of Ashburn, VA; nieces, Elizabeth Fagin of Redmond, WA, and Amanda Young of Memphis, TN; great nephews, William Young of Morgantown and Brian Fagin of Seattle, WA; great niece, Kimberly Young of Silver Spring, MD.; great-great nephew, Taylor Young, and great-great niece, Tristan Young, both of Morgantown.
She grew up in the Gassaway Baptist Church, attended the Baptist Temple in Charleston, and will return home to Gassaway to be laid to rest. A private family service has been planned by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, for Saturday, June 27, at Sugar Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Stump officiating.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, aids, and staff from Amedisys Hospice, who took such wonderful care of Cora and her caregivers.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at roachfuneralhome.com.