CORA ETTA "CORKY" COMER TAYLOR, 91, was raised on a farm in Duck, WV and after that a life long resident of Cross Lanes, was called home on April 19, 2020 after a short illness.
Cora was a homemaker and a great woman of faith, who dearly loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Many of her years were spent caring for and loving her husband and two daughters, as well as her grandchildren. She cared for them with a love and sense of humor that would forever be imprinted upon their minds and hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude E. Taylor (1987); father, William Webster Comer; mother, Velmer Comer; brothers, Richard, Holt and Eben Comer.
Cora is survived by her daughters, Terri Dudley of Cross Lanes, and DeAnn "Dee" Legg (Bill) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Mike Dudley of Cross Lanes, Brian Dudley (Betsi) of Hamlin, Amber Harper (Roger) of Ripley and Ryan Evans (Scott) of Columbus, OH; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Nate, Colt, Trevor, Brooke, Saylor, Brody, Bryce, Brock and Bree; and many nieces and nephews.
Cora was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, mama, aunt and friend. You loved so greatly and are so greatly loved.
We will be holding a private Graveside Service due to the Covid-19 regulations at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Kanawha County to whom we owe much thanks and appreciation.
