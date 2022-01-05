CORA EVELYN MAY DRAGOO, 98, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV.
She was born on June 7, 1923, in Sandyville daughter of the late Wilmer and Rebecca May Lemley Campbell.
Evelyn was a member of the Copper Fork Church from childhood. She was a piano player, secretary, and treasurer for the church. She was always willing to help anyone in any way she could. She always had a kind word and a smile to everyone she met. A hard worker, she was a strong woman who loved to play piano and sing hymns.
She loved gardening, houseplants, and her cats. She welcomed everyone into her home with the offer of food and coffee. Evelyn loved her family deeply.
A special thank you to dear friends and neighbors, Sharon Smith and Elaine Farra.
She is survived by her son, Larry Ray (Lois) Dragoo of Portland, OH; daughters, Frances Ellen (Luther) Shamblin of Sissonville, WV, and Barbara Jean Dragoo Penwell of Parkersburg, WV; daughter-in-law, Judy Dragoo, Parkersburg, WV; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Melvin Dragoo; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Ann Dragoo Clevenger (Charlie); son, Roger Allen Dragoo; and sister, Gertrude Keebaugh and her husband Gay.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Copper Fork Church in Sandyville with Reverend Bud McVey officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., and one hour before the service at the church on Sunday.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.