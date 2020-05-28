CORA JUNE (RAMSEY) MARKGRAF, 87, of St. Albans, passed away May 25, 2020, at the Valley Center in South Charleston.
She was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, A.C. and Gladys Belcher; sister, Mary Pauley; and husbands, Ben Ramsey, Don Markgraf, and Ken Reed.
She leaves behind her brothers, Edward Belcher and Richard Belcher, and sisters, Helen Williams and Wanda Kennedy; and her children, Stephen Ramsey (Sherry), Art Ramsey and Dreama Lewis. She had a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV 25003, in Cora's memory.