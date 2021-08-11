CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Elwood Ferrell; parents Otis Clyde and Lenna Peters; sister Patty Hanson; and brother Larry Dalton Peters.
She was a wonderful loving housewife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by sons, Rodney (Debbie) Ferrell of Van and Timmy (Renee) Ferrell of Madison; daughter, Teresa (Ronnie) Sands of Rock Creek Boone County; granddaughters, Melanie Ferrell of Van, Melinda (Chris) of Van, Haleigh Cook of Van and Katelynn Cook of Van; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12 at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Handley Funeral Home of Danville is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.