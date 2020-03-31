Corby Lee Hammond, 79, of Cazy, WV passed away on March 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
