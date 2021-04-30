Thank you for Reading.

CORENA L. BARNITZ, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Service will be 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Northbend Church, Mason, WV. Burial will follow in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, WV. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the church. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you