Cornelius Hutchinson

CORNELIUS "CORNEY" HUTCHINSON, 95, of Whitesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; son, Mark; parents, Ora and Sarah; brother, Oral; sister, Julia Tatterson; daughter-in-law, Odessa White.
He is survived by his sons: Jim White (Teresa), Ron White and Ora "Buz" Hutchinson (Becky); daughters, Connie Hutchinson and Barbara Hutchinson; and many grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren.
Corney was a World War II Veteran.
The family will receive visitors at Whitesville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The service will immediately follow with his son, Missionary Ron White, officiating. The family requests all who attend to please wear masks and respect social distancing restrictions. He will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.