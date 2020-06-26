Cornelius Hutchinson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CORNELIUS "CORNEY" HUTCHINSON, 95, of Whitesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; son, Mark; parents, Ora and Sarah; brother, Oral; sister, Julia Tatterson; daughter-in-law, Odessa White.

He is survived by his sons: Jim White (Teresa), Ron White and Ora "Buz" Hutchinson (Becky); daughters, Connie Hutchinson and Barbara Hutchinson; and many grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren.

Corney was a World War II Veteran.

The family will receive visitors at Whitesville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The service will immediately follow with his son, Missionary Ron White, officiating. The family requests all who attend to please wear masks and respect social distancing restrictions. He will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday afternoon, June 27, in the First Baptist Church, Whitesville, with Clergy Ron White and Rev. Ricky Peters officiating. Interment: Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 26, 2020

Ball, Gary - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Blackburn, Ella - 5 p.m., Cinderella Theater, Williamson.

Burdette, James - 11 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Campbell, Rosie - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Chappell Sr., George -10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Graham, Donna - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Ihle, Kathryn - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

McComas Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

McDonald, Robert - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Paxton, Joyce - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Ramsey, Don - 2 p.m., Ramsey Family Cemetery, Mt. Nebo.

Saunders, George - 10 a.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.