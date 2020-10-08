CORTEZ LACY, 36 of Charleston, passed away of a short illness.
Left to cherish his life, mother Darlene Lacy-Carter (Michael) father Cortez McGhee, brother Felix Lacy-Mollett, fianc Kanika Brown-Lacy, Cortez Justice Lacy, Eazias Woods, Honor Lacy, Corrain and Corron Lacy, grandmother BettyJoe Lacy-Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at Living Word Christian Center 1418 Kanawha Blvd, East, Charleston, WV 25311. Viewing 11 a.m., and funeral service will follow at 12 noon.
Preston Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.