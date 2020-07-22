CORY COLLINS 30, of Charleston exited earth and entered his heavenly eternity on July 18, 2020 after a long but victorious battle.
Born on October 23, 1989 to Lyle and Tammy Collins (both of the Charleston Area) he is the youngest of 3 brothers. Cory spent his entire life in the Eastern Kanawha Valley where he excelled at many things throughout his academic years including basketball and football. He attended Riverside High School, worked in construction and landscaping throughout the Valley and served our Veterans honorably at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Cory remained young at heart which was exampled by his continued skateboarding until just last week. In fact, while in the ER Cory joked that the only difference between he and Tony Hawk was a few million dollars...
The center of Cory's life was his 2 children, Parker and Elena who knew him simply as Daddy. Over the past 5 years every battle Cory faced and every mountain he climbed was for his babies. Anyone who knew Cory can attest to his trademark closing to every meet and greet or conversation where he would always say 'I love you' or 'Tell so and so I love them.' Cory had a genuine love and affection for anyone in his life, so you can imagine the depth and sincerity of the love he has for his babies.
Cory was loved by many and in addition to his babies, he is survived by his father, Lyle (Anita); mother, Tammy (Tom Hudnall); brothers, Mike (Amanda) of Teays Valley and Nick (Mikki) of Seattle; niece and three nephews, Braydon and Owen of Seattle and Blake and Olivia of Teays Valley; and his longtime companion, Emily Wilkinson of Charleston.
A celebration of Cory's life will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at New Life Center, Cedar Grove. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and the service at 7. His brother, Mike will deliver Cory's Story and lead a time of reflection and prayer. We will share how when Cory reached his most critical point, he did what he was taught to do - give the battle over to Jesus.
Due to the mass restrictions in place, our family could only alternate days to spend time with Cory over this past week. What the hospital staff did not realize is Cory invited another guest to come and sit with him, talk with him and remind him how special he was and how his life could still have purpose & meaning. That invited guest entered room 2 of CAMC General ER, walked with him to the ICU, rode in the critical transport up I-79 and then took Cory's hand and lead him into his Heavenly Home where he could finally declare victory over his battles.
Luke 3:23 tells us that 'At age 30 Jesus began to be known'. We hold onto the promise that, just as his Savior did, Cory will now make an impact starting at age 30. I said, "God, I hurt." And God said, I know." I said, "God, I cry a lot." And God said, "That is why I gave you tears." I said, "God, I am so depressed." And God said, "That is why I gave you Sunshine." I said, "God, life is so hard." And God said, "That is why I gave you loved ones." I said, "God, my loved one died." And God said, "So did mine." I said, "God, it is such a loss." And God said, I saw mine nailed to a cross." I said, "God, but your loved one lives." And God said, "So does yours." I said, "God, where are they now?" And God said, "Mine is on My right and yours is in the Light." I said, "God, it hurts. "And God said, I know."
