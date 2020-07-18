COSTELLA G. LINSKY, 88, of Peytona, departed this life July 15, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of the Atha Chapel Church, a graduate of Sherman High School, and retired from the Boone County Board of Education.
Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tony Linsky; son, Micheal A.Linsky; and her parents, Paul and Kathleen Ayers Browning.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Linsky (Kim) of Scott Depot; daughter, Pamelia Mullett (Robert) of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Sandy Linsky of Glendale; grandchildren, Brace Mullett (Dominique) of Charleston, Anthony Linsky (Heather) of Scott Depot, Mika Ward (Brandon) Moundsville, Chelsea Eikleberry (Justin) Glendale, Lori Weaver (Aaron) of Wheeling and Jeremy Dunlap of Glendale; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Phyllis Mullins of Milton.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Carla, Sherri, Janie, Wendy and David.
A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m Sunday, July 19, at Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy, with Rev. Tom Bias officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Atha Chapel Church, Drawdy.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 24, Madison, WV 25130.
