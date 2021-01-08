Courtney Kindrick

COURTNEY PAIGE KINDRICK 32, 0f St. Albans passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Barbara Reece; Maternal Great grandmother, Iva Reece.
Courtney was a former server at Fat Patty's Teays Valley and Longhorn. She attended St. Albans High School and was very kind hearted, saw the best in everyone and loved helping people. She was an Artist and for years loved dancing.
Left to cherish her memory is her wife, Liberty Ashley Kindrick, mother and step-father, Pam and Sam Kindrick.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor Richie McNiel officiating.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, In Memory of Courtney Paige Kindrick, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Courtney's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Kindrick family.