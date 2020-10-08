Cozetta Townsend

COZETTA LEE "COZY" TOWNSEND, 71, of Dunbar, passed away on October 2, 2020.
She was born in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High in 1966. Cozy loved playing sports such as tennis and softball. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, traveling, and was a crafty person. Cozy cared deeply for animals and cherished the pets she's had throughout her life.
Cozy had a tender heart and loved everyone without question. She was patient, kind and accepting. Cozy was a good listener and was always concerned for others' lives. She enjoyed talking with family and friends, sharing stories and reflecting on good memories
She worked at Bell Atlantic / Verizon where she was the first woman to climb a telephone pole. She also achieved many firsts as a black woman in the company.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Hardgrove Poole; sister, Loretta Poole; husband, Fred Townsend; daughter, Georgeann Alston Youngblood; and son, William "Leon" Alston; and several loving pets.
Cozy is survived by her son, Matthew Townsend (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica Ekhomu, Alena Sharp, Jonathan Youngblood, and Bella Townsend; great-grandchild, Christian Scarlett; and her loving and very faithful dog, Penny.
A private family service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
A public walkthrough visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.