Cpt. James Keith Gabbert

CAPTAIN JAMES "JIM" KEITH GABBERT went to be with his heavenly father having died at his home in Prosperity, West Virginia on April 1, 2023 at 12:37 p.m. with family by his side.
He was born on December 30, 1936 to the late Walter H. Gabbert Jr. and Mary V. Gabbert of Clarksburg, WV.
He was a graduate of Victory High School in Clarksburg WV. Jim worked for the family gas station and parking lot, Gabbert and Sons, from the age of 10 until 1960 when he joined the United States Army. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to work at Gabbert and Sons until 1964 when he joined the West Virginia State Police.
During his law enforcement career, he achieved many certifications including bomb disposal, fire investigation, and sharp shooting. He was the first of the WVSP scuba diving team and was the recipient of the WVSP Purple Heart, as he was shot in the line of duty. He retired at the rank of Captain on March 31, 1989.
He then worked for the United States Marshall Service until he decided he wanted to fully retire.
During his life, he enjoyed hunting, horseback riding golfing, traveling, cruising, woodworking, boating, swimming, vehicles, working on his home and was an all-around handy-man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gene Clark Gabbert and Walter H. Gabbert III.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Teresa D. Daniel, whom he married on May 18, 1991. He is also survived by in-laws John and Helen Daniel and brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Melody Daniel. His children, Jaclyn Robinson (Robert "Robbie"); Dawnetti LeMasters (James) and Courtney Gabbert. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Sara, Leah, Kaitlyn, Breanna, Adreanna, and Blas. In addition, he had five great-grandchildren, special niece Mallory Daniel, and the children of his siblings.
Funeral services will be conducted to Celebrate the Life of James K. Gabbert on Friday, April 7, 2023 at United Methodist Temple, 201 Templeview Drive, Beckley, WV at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Gedon and Dr. Chuck Pullins officiating. Entombment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at Prosperity, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at the church, and also one hour prior to the services on Friday.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a local hospice in memory of James Gabbert.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.