Craig Lee Selby
Born on December 13, 1945, to Clyde and Sarah McIntyre Selby, CRAIG LEE SELBY grew up in Morgantown, WV. He passed away on February 6, 2023, in Charleston, alongside family after a long illness.

Craig loved growing up on Ridgeway Avenue, biking the neighborhood to Whitmore and Marilla Parks, honing his basketball and baseball skills. Voted "best-looking" in high school, he was a star baseball pitcher and carried his charm to the campus of WVU. A member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Following graduation, Craig moved to Charleston in 1968 and began working for the newspaper in the advertising department.

