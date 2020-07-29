CRAIG N. SMITH, 29, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.