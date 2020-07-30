CRAIG NORMAN SMITH, 29, of Sissonville, passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at CAMC General.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 2 years, Devyn Taylor Smith; parents, Roger and Lisa Smith; grandpa, Bob Bonham; grandma, Emma Jean Smith; mother and father in law, Steve and Mindy Taylor; brother in law, Dylan Taylor; a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Gypsy.
Craig was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverley Bonham; and grandfather, Fred Smith.
He loved cheering on the WV Mountaineers! Craig enjoyed the tranquility of mowing and weed eating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, with funeral service promptly starting at 1 p.m. at Long and Fisher Funeral Home. Pastor Carl Casto will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memorials. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and masks are required.
