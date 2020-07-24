CRYSTAL CANTRELL, 71 of East Bank passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Crystal was born in Charleston on March 6, 1949. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Virgie Hodge; sister, Alma Monk; niece, Vickie Pennell.
Crystal is survived by her husband of 55 years, Butch Cantrell; daughter, Brandi Cantrell of Belle; sons, Butchie Cantrell of East Bank and Mike (Leigh Ann) Cantrell of Ronda; grandchildren, Shayna Jones, Garrett and Michael Cantrell, Maggie Atha and Gracie Keenan; great grandchildren, Payslie, Maverick, Kenidie and Olivia Jones and one on the way, Ellaura Crystal Atha; special nephews, Jacob, TK and Aidan.
A walk through visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
A Private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday July 27, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial covings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
