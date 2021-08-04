CRYSTAL DAWN RUNION HARRIS, 43, of Newton went home to be with the Lord Saturday July 31, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was the daughter of the late Georgia May Jett Runion. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jordan.
Crystal is survived by: father, Ralph Alfred Runion; fianc e, Shantain Stafford; sons, Kyle Runion (Hunter), Joshua Harris, Eliah Harris and Isiah Harris; daughter, Alexus Harris; grandmother, Hazel Jett; brother, Daniel Runion; grandchildren, Lelah and Zadan Runion.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m.,Tuesday August 3, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will be 2 p.m., Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin with Pastor Anthony Ferebee officiating. Burial will be in Jett Memorial Gardens Newton, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.