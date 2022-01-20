CRYSTAL JEANNINE GODBEY, 65, of Charleston, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 13th, 2022.
She was born to Henry and Oreda O'Daniels January 24th, 1956 in Charleston, WV. Crystal graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1974 and with her Bachelors in Education from WV State in 1978. She received her Masters in Communication from WVU in 1997.
She married Ronald Godbey on June 20th, 1975. At age 12, Crystal knew, and told Ron's father that she would marry him. She is proceeded in death by her father, Henry. Crystal is survived by her husband: Ron, mother: Oreda O'Daniels , brother: Keith O'Daniels, children: Nathan Godbey (Amanda) and Tiffany Long (Shaun) all of Charleston. She is also survived by her grandchildren who she lived for and spoiled daily: Lilli, Blake, Reed, Addison, Sloane, and Vivian.
When you think of Crystal, the next thought is how much she leaned on God. Her faith never wavered and was a constant in everything she was a part of. Crystal was a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist church where she enjoyed singing in the Ladies Group, with Ron, and her grandchildren. Crystal loved to sing for God. It started as a young child, she led the youth choir at Elmore Advent Church. She then led God's Kids at Charleston Mountain Mission for many years. After that, she became part of Justified and continued to reach people in song with her beautiful alto voice. She taught a lot of people to sing for Jesus and we still see the fruits of her labor.
Crystal was a math teacher for Kanawha County Schools where she taught at Horace Mann Jr High for 14 years, Sissonville High School for 14 years, and then became Math Curriculum Specialist of the county until she retired in 2013. During her career, she helped many students in the classroom and maybe, most importantly, outside of the classroom. They felt her Christian spirit and support. She was always willing to help. She was loved by so many and her love for God showed in all she did.