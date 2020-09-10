Crystal Layton

CRYSTAL LYNN LAYTON of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 7, 2020, leaving this earth to be with her parents in Heaven surrounded by her family at CAMC General.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Layton; daughters; Amber McAllister, Tiffney Spears and Caitlin Layton; five grandchildren, two sisters, several nieces, one nephew, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held, 1 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com