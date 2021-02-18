Crystal Lei Jordan

CRYSTAL LEI (GOBLE) JORDAN, born August 16, 1961, of Sissonville, gained her angel wings on February 9, 2021 after a short illness.
Her final days were spent at home with her two sons and loved ones from near and far. She gave her usual courage, hope, and love, as she reminded us that God is in control.
Crystal gave over 22 dedicated and proud years of employment to NGK Spark Plug Plant. She enjoyed watching Joyce Myers and Teen Mom, and caring for her mom and 4 cats. Her biggest joy was her three grandsons who she called her "punkin patch."
She was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell Goble; brother, Clarence "Slick" Goble; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Garnett Ross.
Crystal is survived by her sons, Coree Le Taylor (Chellsy) of St. Albans and David "Randy" Jordan of Sissonville; grandsons, Carter Le Taylor of South Charleston, Camren Le Taylor of Dunbar, and Graysen Colin Taylor of St. Albans; mother, Blanche L. Taylor and step-father, Joseph Taylor of Chelyan; sister, Cheryl Smith (Pam) of South Charleston; a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins; and a long time special friend, Benny Holley of Nitro.
Crystal had a heart of gold for her cats Ellie, Jinger, Gray and Elvis.
A memorial service celebrating Crystal's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 21 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Following the service there will be a reception dinner at the Dunbar Women's Club, 323 14th St, Dunbar.