CRYSTAL MARIE MCMILLION, 72, of Charleston, passed away May 22, 2021. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m.Wednesday, May 26, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com..

