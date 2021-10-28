CRYSTAL "SALTY" ROGERS, 95, of Rand, left his earthly home he shared with his lovely wife Shirley on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and went to be with Jesus. He fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer.
He was born August 5, 1926 in Hinton, to the late Willie Rogers and Vivian Goode Rogers.
In addition to his parents, Crystal was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cora Goode; sister, Murphy Crider Goode; brother, William Rogers; and uncle, Eddie Goode.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Shirley; twin nieces, Jocelyn and Vivian; step-daughter, Della (Lester Hicks); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as all of his special nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to friends and neighbors, Bernard Pates, David Hancock, Charles Curry, Butch Erby, Pat Rogiers and the Jacksons.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston with Pastor, Dr. Jerry Staples officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, with military honors.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Please observe COVID guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.