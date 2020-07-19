CRYSTAL (WILSON) KIGHT passed away July 17, 2020.
She was born near Grantsville in Calhoun County on September 21, 1927. Crystal graduated from Calhoun County High School and Mountain State Business School in Parkersburg. She was employed by the Assessor's Office at the Calhoun County Courthouse from 1946 to 1948, at which time she married Royal Kight and moved to Charleston.
Crystal was employed by the Kanawha County Board of Education for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She and her husband Roy traveled extensively, visiting all 55 counties in West Virginia, all 50 states, and 44 foreign countries spanning North America, South America, Asia, Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years; her parents, Oley and Janie Wilson; and her two brothers, Chester and Foster Wilson.
She is survived by her son, Steven Kight and wife Deborah of New Smyrna Beach, FL; her daughter, Dr. Linda Kight Winter of St. Albans, WV; granddaughters, Erin Winter and husband Chip Smith of Charleston, WV, Lauren Winter and husband Jonathan Price of Charleston, WV, Stephanie Draeger and husband Michael of Ashburn, VA, Meredith Kight of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Allison Kight of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Ryan Draeger of Ashburn, VA, and Abraham and Tilly Price of Charleston, WV.
Private entombment will be held in Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum in St. Albans, WV. There will be no burial or memorial service as requested by Crystal.
