CRYSTALEE TROUGH ESTLACK passed away quietly at her home in Harmony in Morgantown on May 22, 2022. She was 89 years of age.
She is survived by her children; Marcus W. (Stephanie) Estlack and S. Christine (Donald) Riggs; grandchildren, TJ Estlack, Holly Achee and great - grandchildren, Taylor Estlack, Eli Estlack, Jillian Achee and Parker Achee all of Morgantown.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, Eli Thomas Estlack; her parents, Iantha and Marcus Trough and brother, Marcus Trough, Jr.
Crystalee was raised in Tyler County. She and Thomas lived in New Martinsville, Summersville, Scary, Golf Mountain, Cross Lanes, and Morgantown throughout their married life. She was active in the West Virginia Civil Rights Movement in the 1960's, volunteered tutoring disadvantage children and participated in various church programs. She graduated from West Virginia State College and Marshall University, taught in one of the first Head Start programs in West Virginia and taught elementary school in the Charleston area. After moving to Morgantown in 1967, she taught elementary school at Cheat Lake. Then she accepted a teaching position at Robert Kennedy Youth Center retiring from the Bureau of Prisons in 1988.
Crystalee and Thomas enjoyed many years of their retirement on the family farm in Tyler County. She loved animals, wildlife, playing the piano and most of all she loved caring for their pet dogs who she shared a special mutual relationship with.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great - grandchildren sharing with them her love of nature and crafts. She was an avid reader and always had several books to share.
Special thanks to all the staff at Harmony in Morgantown, Amersis Hospice, close friends and family. They made her final days comfortable and pleasant. Also special thanks to her caregivers, especially Tracy Bonnette, who's loving and compassion increased her overall quality of life.
In accordance to Crystalee's wishes, a graveside service will be held May 25, 2022 at Bearsville Fairview Cemetery in Tyler County for immediate family only, due to Covid concerns.
In keeping with her devotion to charities, the family kindly request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Suncrest United Methodist Church, Mountaineer Food Bank or Bearsville Fairview Cemetery.