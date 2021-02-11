Culton Minor III

CULTON OVERTON MINOR, III, 64, of Kimberly passed from his earthly home to his eternal home in Glory on February 5, 2021. He was born on September 9, 1956 to the late Culton Minor, Jr. and Emma Elizabeth White Minor. He was also preceded in death by his son Vincent Bryant.
Culton was a 1974 graduate of Montgomery High School. Culton was a member of Eagle Central Baptist Church. He was employed by Carbon and Fuel Coal Company, Lowes of Charleston, GE Stamping plant and Dirt Busters at WVU Tech. Kite, as we all called him, loved his family, and helped to care for his parents until their death. He loved his community and neighbors. His gentle ways, kindness and presence will be missed by all.
Mourning his passing are his brother, Master Sgt. (Retired) Cedric L. Minor and wife Terri; sisters Paula (Edward) Murry of Kimberly, Keena D. Biggers of Groveport, OH., and Lola Y. Cosby of Augusta, GA; daughters Tanya (John) Middleton of Mt. Carbon, and Tonya Terrell of Smithers, along with granddaughter, Audrey Middleton, Alexis Terrell; grandson Michael Terrell, and Aunt Shirley White of Kimberly. Kite leaves cherished memories with his several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
As per the family's request due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public viewing or service. The family thanks all persons and medical professionals for their support during Culton's time of illness and during their time of bereavement. Special thanks to Kanawha Hospice and O'Dell Funeral Home for the special care they have given us.
