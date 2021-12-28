Curtis Allen Rusnak Dec 28, 2021 11 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CURTIS ALLEN RUSNAK, 49, of South Charleston, passed away December 26, 2021. Cremation is being honored. Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Cremation Curtis Allen Rusnak Malden Charleston Grass Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia Baughman Blank Sandra Faye Jones Linda K. Shinault Gladys Green Lois J. Chapman Blank Judith May Cline Blank Christian Goss Jessen III Blank ShirkeyCheryl “Shirley” Lynn William “Bill” Starcher Rocky B. Scarberry Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season