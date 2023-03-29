Thank you for Reading.

Curtis Chester
SYSTEM

CURTIS CHESTER, 83, of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on March 16, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House West, following an extended illness.

He was born on June 15, 1939 in Anderson, South Carolina to the late Perry U. and Eloise Lindsey Chester.

Tags

Recommended for you