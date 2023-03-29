CURTIS CHESTER, 83, of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on March 16, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House West, following an extended illness.
He was born on June 15, 1939 in Anderson, South Carolina to the late Perry U. and Eloise Lindsey Chester.
After serving a tour of duty with the U.S. Army he worked numerous jobs before being hired by Bayer Corp., where he worked until retirement.
Curtis was a faithful member of Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church until his health failed. He was an usher and a member of the Trustee Board.
Curtis loved Sports and was a faithful follower of West Virginia State University Sports.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Frank G. Chester.
Left to celebrate Curtis's life are his wife, Josephine Chester; sister, Shirley Chester-Walker; brother, Melvin Chester (Vivian); step-sons, Adonis (Tracy) and Shawn (Mia); step-daughter, Staci; nine grandchildren; bonus daughters, Jessie Jackson and Liz Cotton. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital and the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West for the loving care they provided to Curtis and his family.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.