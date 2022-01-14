CURTIS D. CASTO passed away at his home in Inwood, WV on January 11, 2022 surrounded by his family. A resident of Inwood, WV since 1995, he was born in Point Pleasant, WV on September 6, 1949 to Fredrick and Francis Casto. He later moved to Red House, WV and graduated Poca High School in 1967. He married Roderick (Burns) in 1969 and they had two beautiful children.
He is survived by his wife Roderick, his two sons Matthew (Kathy) and Mark (Dawn), seven grandchildren and five great-grand children.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Curtis loved his time at the beach, especially sitting by the ocean and fishing with his grandchildren. He was also an avid sci-fi fan, and loved sports of all kinds, especially coaching his sons in basketball and baseball.
One year that stands out is 1987 when he lead the undefeated Senior Babe Ruth League to the State Championship.
But most of all, Curtis will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a man of strong will and quiet strength.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of life to be held at Winfield United Methodist Church in Winfield, WV on January 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
Visitation and Reception to follow at Winfield Community Center (178 2nd Street, Winfield, WV 25213).
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to be made to Hospice of the Panhandle 330 Hospice Lane Kearneysville, WV 25340 or donations to the GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/60179f96