PASTOR CURTIS EDWARD PATTERSON, 64, of Charleston, WV, went home to the Lord Saturday, June 19, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV.
He served as Pastor of the Kanawha Baptist Temple for 31 years. Pastor Curtis was a 1974 graduate of Sissonville High School and 1978 graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S. C.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Terrie Elaine; parents, Curtis and Barbara Patterson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sharon; sons, Nathanael (Crystal), Jonathan and Jason (Jessica) Patterson; and grandchildren Karis, Grayson and Ashton.
Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 22nd, with son, Nathanael Patterson officiating, at the Kanawha Baptist Temple, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends 2 hours prior at the Kanawha Baptist Temple, #1 Baptist Mountain, Charleston, WV 25311.
A Committal Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 23rd, at the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV