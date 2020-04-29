Mr. CURTIS ELMER WORKMAN, 79, of Crooked Creek at Logan, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Central United Baptist Church at Logan. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.