Thank you for Reading.

Curtis Eugene Harvey
SYSTEM

CURTIS EUGENE HARVEY, 86, of Jodie, WV went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on June 10, 2023.

He was born January 31, 1937, to the late Fred Seldon and Blanche Maude Harvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Kelly Prince.

Tags

Recommended for you