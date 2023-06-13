CURTIS EUGENE HARVEY, 86, of Jodie, WV went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on June 10, 2023.
He was born January 31, 1937, to the late Fred Seldon and Blanche Maude Harvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Kelly Prince.
He served his country in the US Navy from 1955 - 1961, where he received an honorable discharge. He was a retired coal miner of twenty-eight years. He spent his retirement doing things he loved such as gardening and yard work, beekeeping, and wood working. He recently retired from his position as financial secretary for United Mine Workers, district 17 local number 6243. He was a faithful member of Jodie Baptist Church.
He is survived by the love of his life of 65 years, Betty Jo; his two sons, Kirk (Jeana) Harvey of Fayetteville, WV, Randall (Jane) Harvey of Belva, WV; his granddaughters, Kelley-deceased (Travis) Prince of Oak Hill, WV, Kristen (Jason) Sizemore of Fayetteville, WV, Tabatha (Josh) Nash of Wingate, NC; his great grandchildren, Leigha Prince, Tayler and Braxton Sizemore, Emma and Izik Taylor; his sister, Gaynell (Austin-deceased) Boles of Jodie; brothers, Fred (Janet) Harvey of Georgia, Jack (Jeanie) Harvey of Raleigh, NC, John (Roxanne) Harvey of Fredericksburg, VA and serval nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV, with Minister Adam Dorsey officiating. A burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor, WV. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.