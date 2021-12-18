CURTIS HAROLD SMITH, 92, of Cross Lanes, ended his earthly journey December 16, 2021, to join the love of his life Omajean "June", his parents, brother, other family members, and a great host of friends.
Nearly all his adult life was spent in the Christian ministry, having received his first local minister's license in 1949. He is now worshipping in person the Christ who changed his life at age 14 and blessed him far beyond what he could ever have imagined. His ministry in the Church of the Nazarene culminated in serving 13 years as the pioneer superintendent in the newly formed West Virginia South District. He considered it a high honor to have been elected by his peers to serve, in a leadership role, the 65 churches in southern West Virginia. Dr. Smith's fulltime ministry spanned 39 years. In retirement, he served an additional 22 years in associate ministry.
If there is any praise to be offered for his ministry, he desired equal praise for his ever-present ministry companion, June. He always insisted his service would have been much different, had it not been for her many talents and loving partnership.
Dr. Smith was a graduate of Clendenin High School, Charleston School of Commerce, Trevecca Nazarene College, and Nazarene Theological Seminary. He also received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene College, where he served twenty-three years on the board of trustees. He pastored the Church of the Nazarene at Parsons, Mannington, Newell, Hurricane, and Charleston (First).
He is survived by his daughters Jan Smith of St. Albans and Jennifer (Glen) Thaxton of Cross Lanes; sister, Phyllis (Mel) Mayfield of McMurray, PA; step grandson, Brant (Tiffany) Thaxton of Palm Bay, FL.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Omajean "June" Strickland Smith, parents, U.L. and Nona Smith; and brother, Paul (Erma) Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 200 Park Ave., Charleston, WV 25302
The funeral service will be Monday, December 20, 1 p.m., at Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.
Visitation will precede the service, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church.