CURTIS RAY SNYDER, 84, of Ripley, passed away April 23, 2020, in Smithfield, Va., following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church Missions Fund, in Curtis' name to 330 3rd Avenue, Ripley, WV 25271. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., is providing arrangements.
