Curtis Ray Snyder

CURTIS RAY SNYDER, 84, of Ripley, passed away April 23, 2020, in Smithfield, Va., following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church Missions Fund, in Curtis' name to 330 3rd Avenue, Ripley, WV 25271. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., is providing arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Slaughter, Dessil - 2:30 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.