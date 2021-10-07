CURTIS WILLIAM "BILL" RAMSEY made his peaceful entrance into heaven on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 88 with family by his side.
Bill was a hardworking devoted family man who was loved by all that knew him. He was a veteran of the U.S Army and served from 1953-1956, worked for C&P/Verizon for 41 years and retired in 1997, and was a member of the Campbell's Creek Lion's Club. Bill was also a man of faith and a longtime member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.
Bill was known for his ability to fix anything and was always willing to help those in the community who were in need. His integrity, work ethic, and consideration for others were inspiring to all that knew him. He treated everyone he knew as though they were family.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Chessie Ramsey; son, Walter "Bimbo" Ramsey; brother, Herbert Ramsey; sister, Jaqueline Wilkinson; son in laws, Denny Ballard, William "Willy" Wooten, and James "Jimmy" White.
He is survived by his loving and doting wife of 68 years, Dora Mae Ramsey; six living children, Karen (Bob) Davis, Donna Wooten, Pamela White, Gloria Ballard, Jill (Jeff) Sarrett, and Jack (Laura) Ramsey; daughter in law, Kelly Ramsey; sisters, Patricia Bobbitt and Evalea Skiles; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, October 8th at Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church on Campbell's Creek. Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow with Military Rights at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic, at the request of the Ramsey Family and the Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, we asked that if you plan to attend the funeral services please wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to HospiceCare@ CAMC Memorial 3200 MacCorkle Avenue SE Charleston, WV 25301.