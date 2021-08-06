CURTISS RICHARD WOOD 74 of St. Albans, WV departed this life Monday August 2, 2021, after a short illness. He was born February 2, 1947, a son of the late J.W. and Inis Sikorski Wood. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Lisa, brothers Jerry and John Wood, and sister Glenna Ferris.
He served his Country in the US Army and retired as Captain of Department of Corrections in Connecticut. He was also a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife Abigail Wood; his daughter Andrea Di Guarion; two grandchildren of Connecticut; his Aunts Shirley Bowling and Patricia Lushbaugh; special cousins Herb Kinder, Kennith Wood, Jim Wood and Shane Wood, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday August 7, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home Danville with Minister John Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.