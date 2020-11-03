CYNTHIA ANN SHARP, 65, of Charleston got her angel wings on November 1, 2020 after passing at CAMC General. Cynthia was born on May 27, 1955 to late Ann Marie Dunlap and Robert L. Jones. Also preceding her in death, brother Ronald L. Jones, grandson Dylan L. Sharp and companion Jackie Cox. Cynthia left behind to cherish life and memories daughters; Creavia Sharp (Lester Wills) of Charleston, Jonelle Sharp of Idaho, brother Robert L. Jones of Hurricane, grandkids; Lester Wills Jr., Ryan Sharp, Chris sharp, Josh Sharp, Anna Sharp of Charleston, James Smith Jr. of Idaho, Ashley and Michael Smith of Pennsylvania and great grandkids; Zymeria, Josh, Josiah, Zyria Sharp and Brooklyn Haddox. Nieces and Nephews; Bobby Jones of Ohio, Dorreen, Steph, and R.J. Jones of Hurricane. Services will be held Thursday, November 5, at 1 pm at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with visitation from Noon until the time of services. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com. In accordance with the CDC guidelines social distancing will be observed as well and face coverings
