CYNTHIA IRENE WILLIAMS, of Scott Depot, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 19 at approximately 10:35 a.m. She was 82 years old. She was a faithful wife, incredible Mother, wonderful Mother in Law, amazing Grandmother, a loving Great Grandmother, and a loyal friend. Cynthia had a servants heart and was a Spirit filled Christan and fervent prayer warrior. She was a member of Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot and loved the online worship throughout her last few years due to being at home due to covid scares.
She worked together with her husband, Robert L Williams, in their family business in Charleston, WV, called Appalachian Electronics, Inc and was his right hand as Pastors wife at Scriptural Worship Center in South Charleston. She also was a secretary at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Charleston that they started together. She worked for CAMC Memorial as an admittance clerk, and a short time for Gabriel Brothers, Inc. She is preceeded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Williams. Also preceeded in death by her parents, Ransom & Irene Case, and her siblings, Yvonne Niece, Shirley Plowman, and Anthony Case.
She was survived by her sister, Annis Reder. Also by her son, Stuart A. Williams, and his wife, Angela F Williams of Scott Depot, WV, and her daughter, Angela Ann Williams of South Charleston, and seven grandchildren, Julia Williams, Cordale Williams, Paige Williams, Carissa Williams, Meadow Williams, Kaylee Boyles, and Kaitlyn Boyles, and four beautiful great grandchildren, Andi Marie Lattea, Charley Marie Lattea, Roman Archer Lattea, and Royal Alan Lattea.
Celebration of Cynthia's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Teays Valley Church of God with Pastor Melissa Pratt and Ray Gaines officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the church.
Cynthia had expressed her desire to give offerings to the building fund at Teays Valley Church of God in lieu of flowers.