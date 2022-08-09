CYNTHIA JANE BROWN passed away Friday, August 5 of natural causes at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her family until her last moments. Cynthia was 59 years old, she was born on November 27, 1962, in Charleston WV to her loving parents, Frank and Connie Moffitt. Cynthia was raised with her two brothers, Jeff, and Doug Moffitt.
Cynthia dedicated her life to building a family with her late husband Thomas Lloyd Brown. They had 2 beautiful children together, Thomas Drew Brown and Samantha Jane Brown. Cynthia was a stay-at-home mother for 7 years before returning to work with special needs children. She worked for the Kanawha County Board of Education for 15 years.
Cynthia graduated from Stonewall Jackson Highschool at the top of her class. Her nickname in school was webster because there wasn't a word she didn't know. Cynthia studied French and was a French foreign exchange student for a semester.
Cynthia will be following her late husband, son, parents, and grandparents to heaven. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Brown and three beautiful grand children and two brothers. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation is Thursday August 11, at St. Marks United Methodist Church on Washington St. E. Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Service starts at 6:30 p.m.