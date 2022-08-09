Thank you for Reading.

CYNTHIA JANE BROWN passed away Friday, August 5 of natural causes at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her family until her last moments. Cynthia was 59 years old, she was born on November 27, 1962, in Charleston WV to her loving parents, Frank and Connie Moffitt. Cynthia was raised with her two brothers, Jeff, and Doug Moffitt.

Cynthia dedicated her life to building a family with her late husband Thomas Lloyd Brown. They had 2 beautiful children together, Thomas Drew Brown and Samantha Jane Brown. Cynthia was a stay-at-home mother for 7 years before returning to work with special needs children. She worked for the Kanawha County Board of Education for 15 years.

